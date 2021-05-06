A man at Jersey’s St. Helier harbour has been filmed shooting a blank-firing musket into the air, as French fishing vessels protest at the port nearby.

ITV News camera crews filmed the man as he stood beneath Elizabeth Castle and fired a blank round.

This comes amid growing tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights, with around 60 French boats circling waters around Jersey in protest over access.

The UK government has since sent two Royal Navy ships to patrol waters around the island.

France has threatened to cut off electricity to Jersey.