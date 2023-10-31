Martin Lewis warns one million pensioners missing out on cost of living benefit

Martin Lewis has warned that one million pensioners could be missing out on a crucial cost of living benefit.

The money saving expert appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning (31 October), when he shared that pension credit for those who are single and earning less than £220 per week.

A £300 cost of living payment is also launching today for those included in this group (as well as other types of benefits), and if you haven’t yet registered, it can be backdated for up to three months.