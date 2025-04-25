Martin Lewis has explained how you could be owed hundreds of pounds back on your energy bill.

The Money Saving Expert founder has revealed how energy firms are said to be sitting on £3 billion of cash in direct debit credit.

The financial guru has urged people to check their account to see if they are owed money now.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: “In May, you should be at your lowers point of credit possible.

“Check your account and if you are owed a lot, you should have it in your pocket.

“If it is over £200 or 300 I would be asking for the money back.”