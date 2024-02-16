Ambulance narrowly avoids collision with out-of-control car in Massachusetts

An ambulance transporting a patient narrowly avoided colliding with an out-of-control car as it smashed through barriers and rolled across a highway in Massachusetts on Tuesday (13 February).

Paramedic Tim Crosbie of Cataldo Ambulance Service was driving on the I-95 in Peabody when a sedan crashed across the median, hitting a guardrail on the southbound side of the road.

The ambulance crew got out to help the driver after the collision.

The sedan driver was not injured and the ambulance continued its journey to hospital.