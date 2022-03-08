Medical supplies to be delivered to Ukraine ‘by hook or by crook’ says WHO boss

Dr Hans Kluge says medical supplies need to be delivered to Ukrainian hospitals “by hook or by crook”.

The World Health Organisation’s European director stated that health aid must get through to areas in Ukraine affected by the war.

“The clock is ticking. By hook and by crook we need to get whatever we can to affected areas”.

He added: “When other doors are being closed, health diplomacy is key”

