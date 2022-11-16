Xi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau over ‘leaked’ conversation at G20 summit

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau had an awkward exchange in which the Chinese leader accused his Canadian counterpart of sharing details of their conversation at the G20 summit.

Footage shows the pair standing close to each other and conversing via a translator.

“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” President Xi said.

In response, the Canadian leader said: “I do believe in free and open and frank dialogue we will continue to have.”

The exchange comes after Mr Trudeau raised “serious concerns” over suspected Chinese “interference activities” in Canada.

