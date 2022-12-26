Woman shot dead in Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve named

A 26-year-old woman who was shot dead at a pub in Merseyside over the weekend has been identified by police as Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was out on Saturday, December 24th at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head shortly before midnight.

Ms Edwards later died in the hospital.

Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target which also injured four others, one critically.

