Model and actress Cara Delevingne turned heads at the Met Gala, walking the red carpet with ‘peg the patriarchy’ written across her chest.

The Brit told presenter Keke Palmers “It’s about women empowerment, gender equality” joking that viewers should look up the term pegging if they did not know what it meant. Made by Maria Grazia at Dior, her two-piece was made up of a white, breastplate-style vest and white trousers.

A handful of celebrities announced they would not attend this year’s Met Gala, including Nicki Minaj, who said her absence was due to the event’s vaccine requirements.