Casey report marks ‘one of the darkest days’ in Met Police history, Sadiq Khan says

Sadiq Khan says the damning Casey report marks “one of the darkest days” in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

“It’s incredibly important for us to use this opportunity to make sure there’s a root and branch reform of our police service,” he told BBC Breakfast.

The report has found that the police force is institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic.

It also found the Met Police failed to protect the public from police officers who abuse women.

