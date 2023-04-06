Met chief says ‘hundreds’ of officers will be removed within next few years

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police officers will be removed within the next two to three years, Sir Mark Rowley has said.

The commissioner’s comments came after around 90 of the force’s officers were moved away from tackling serious and organised crime to the Met’s professional standards team investigating wrongdoing in the force.

In March, a report by Baroness Louise Casey described the Met as institutionally sexist, racist and homophobic.

Two months earlier, it was revealed that the Met is investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving approximately 800 of its officers.

Sign up for our newsletters.