Police raid London shops re-selling electronics shoplifted from major retailers

The Metropolitan Police has seized thousands of stolen items during a huge raid of more than 120 shops.

Footage shared by the force on Tuesday (21 October) shows officers entering stores across London which they suspected of buying items stolen from major retailers and reselling them at discounted prices.

The two-day operation, which was the UK’s largest ever targeted crackdown on organised shoplifting gangs, saw 32 people arrested and nine shops ordered to close.

Over 300 officers were involved in Operation Zoridon, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of pounds of items being recovered.