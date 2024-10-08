Watch: Meteorologist breaks down live on air over ‘life-threatening’ Hurricane Milton

Florida meteorologist fought back tears live on air as he gave an update on “life-threatening” Hurricane Milton.

Mr Morales became visibly emotional during a live report on Miami’s NBC 6 on Monday (7 October).

Mr Morales had to pause for a moment and bowed his head as he explained how the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 160mph.

The meteorologist said. “You know what’s driving that, I don’t need to tell you: Global warming, climate change leading to this and becoming an increasing threat for the Yucatan, including Merida, and Progreso, and other areas there.”