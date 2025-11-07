Inside the ruined $6.6m mansion belonging to Miami Heat coach after devastating fire

This is the scene inside the home of the Miami Heat coach after a devastating fire tore through his $6.6m mansion.

Footage shows the residence on Southwest 80th Street in Miami charred and partly collapsed with smoke still rising from the debris, as firefighters attempt to dampen the hotspots.

Erik Spoelstra returned from the Heat’s NBA game against the Denver Nuggets to find his house engulfed in flames on Thursday (November 6).

“We are grateful to learn that nobody was harmed in the fire,” Miami Heat said in a statement, “Our thoughts, prayers and assistance are with Spo and his family during this time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.