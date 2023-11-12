Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Nadine Dorries questions if Michael Gove was ‘drunk’ when confronted by Palestine protesters
Nadine Dorries has questioned if Michael Gove was “drunk” while walking through central London on Saturday 11 November.
Mr Gove was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Victoria station after a day of tensions over a march and counter-protests held on Armistice Day.
“What was Michael Gove doing in the middle of Victoria station on a day when every other sensible politician would not want to make the police’s job any harder? Was he drunk? What was he doing there?” Ms Dorries asked, during an appearance on the BBC.
She then clarified that she was “coining a phrase” rather than actually accusing Mr Gove of being drunk.
