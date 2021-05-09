Michael Gove has repeatedly swerved questions on whether the UK government would attempt to block legislation any legislation on a second Scottish referendum in the courts.

Speaking after the SNP claimed a new mandate for a second referendum, despite falling just short of an overall majority at Holyrood, the Cabinet Office said “it was massive distraction” to talk about future disputes.

Asked whether the Westminster government would block a second border poll, Mr Gove told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “No, what’re working on doing at the moment is working together to deal with all the challenges that we face across the whole United Kingdom.