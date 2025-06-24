Michael Gove’s ex-wife says she ‘definitely’ had impact on politician’s drug policies

Sarah Vine, the ex-wife of Lord Michael Gove, has revealed that the couple used to argue about the legalisation of drugs — a topic she believes she “shifted” his opinion on.

The life peer admitted in 2019 to using cocaine whilst working as a young journalist, something he says he “deeply regrets”.

Appearing on BBC Politics Live on Monday (23 June), Ms Vine was grilled on whether Lord Gove, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2022, changed any of his policies because of her.

She replied: “We had a lot of arguments about the legalisation of drugs, which I shifted him on a little bit. I take a very liberal view, I’m slightly more pragmatic, but he did listen to me on things.”