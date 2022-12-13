Mick Lynch accuses Network Rail of peddling ‘propaganda’ about strikes

RMT boss Mick Lynch has accused Network Rail of peddling “propaganda” about rail strikes.

“They have a massive team of communications people that are putting propaganda out inside the company,” he said.

Speaking with The Independent, the union chief also accused the government of blocking negotiation talks to end the dispute.

He said the Rail Delivery Group representing train operators and the RMT are “simply not being allowed” to move forward.

“I think Grant Shapps has still got his hand in it, because (the cabinet) do a ‘round robin’ about proposals,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletters.