Migrant’s message for Rishi Sunak as small boat heads for English Channel

A migrant declared "this is for Rishi Sunak" as a small boat travelled down a riverway in France towards the English Channel on Monday, 29 July.

A group travelled on a black dinghy before reaching the sea, where dozens of migrants waded into the water at Gravelines and pulled themselves onto the crowded vessel.

It comes as the French coastguard rescued 34 migrants, while one person died, after a “heavily loaded” boat got into difficulty overnight from July 27 to 28.

More than 16,000 migrants have made the journey via the English Channel this year so far.