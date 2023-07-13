Inside the former RAF airbase housing asylum seekers

The first 46 asylum seekers arrived at a former RAF airbase in Essex on Wednesday, 12 July, despite an ongoing legal challenge over using the site.

Migrants arrived at Wethersfield Airfield hours a High Court hearing and despite warnings from the local council that the site was not safe.

A local resident is challenging the government’s plans to house asylum seekers at the site.

Braintree District Council attempted to block the plans but lost a High Court bid and an appeal.

The Home Office plans to house 1,700 single adult men at the airbase.