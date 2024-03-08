A killer was caught on bus CCTV with a knife hidden down his trousers on his way to a party where a teenager was stabbed to death.

Mikey Roynon, 16, was stabbed in the back of the neck with a so-called zombie knife following an incident in the back garden of a house in the Weston area of Bath on 10 June, 2023.

A 16-year-old boy has now been found guilty of murder, and two other teenagers guilty of manslaughter. All three defendants cannot be named for legal reasons.

All three will be sentenced on 3 May.