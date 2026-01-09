Cop uses squad car to push burning vehicle away from gas pumps

A police officer used a squad car to push a burning vehicle away from a nearby gas station.

On 31 December, emergency services in Minnesota responded to reports of an electric vehicle fire in Humboldt. The car was parked next to the pumps whilst the driver was inside the store.

Dash cam footage shows a Brooklyn Center police officer using his own vehicle to push the burning car away from the fuel pumps, averting a potential disaster.

The fire department then used approximately 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire in an operation which took more than two hours. They explained that electric fires take longer to extinguish as the batteries take some time to cool down.