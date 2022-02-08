Moroccans bury 5-year-old Rayan who died in well

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Morocco for the funeral of Rayan Awram, the five-year-old boy who died on Saturday several days after falling into a well.

The boy fell into the well in Ighran village, northern Morocco, on Tuesday and a days-long rescue operation was closely followed at home and abroad.

His body was pulled out on Saturday after rescuers excavated much of the adjacent hillside.

For his funeral, hundreds of mourners climbed the hilly, unpaved road leading to the cemetery, where they waited for hours to observe the Muslim burial rituals.

