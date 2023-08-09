Moscow: Huge smoke cloud rises after explosion at factory

A huge smoke cloud rose after a warehouse containing pyrotechnics exploded at a factory north of Moscow, Russian officials said on Wednesday, 9 August.

At least 31 people were injured, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said.

Nineteen people were taken to hospital and three moved to intensive care units with serious injuries, he added.

According to Vorobyov, the explosion occurred in a 40-square-metre warehouse of 40m privately rented from the factory.

The Zagorsk factory website says the plant makes medical equipment and optical equipment for Russia’s security forces.