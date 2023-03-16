Gasps as MP says he ‘lost virginity’ in House of Commons

A Conservative MP took the House of Commons by surprise when he declared that he was “losing his virginity” that morning.

Simon Hoare’s remarks saw some gasps let out during a brief moment of confusion before he contextualised his comment.

“I wasn’t ready for that,” a woman can be heard exclaiming, while a man said it was “too much information.”

The MP carried on to explain what, exactly, he meant by losing his virginity.

