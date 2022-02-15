Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover is marking its one-year anniversary on the Red Planet.

In February 2021, the space agency made history by landing on Mars, with groundbreaking images of the spacecraft’s descent showing red dust kicking up as rocket engines lowered it to the surface.

The rover is now halfway through a two-year mission exploring the dry river delta and drilling into rocks that may hold evidence of life three to four billion years ago.

Core samples it collects will be set aside for return to Earth in a decade’s time.

