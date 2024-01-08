Moment first US moon landing mission since Apollo blasts off from Cape Canaveral

Watch the moment the first US moon landing mission since Apollo blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday 8 January.

Onboard the Vulcan rocket is the Peregrine Mission One, the first US moon lander to launch into space since the final Apollo project in 1972 - more than 50 years ago.

If all goes well, it will first loop around Earth before heading to the moon and attempting a landing at Sinus Viscositatis on Friday 23 February.

The Peregrine Mission One has been named after the fastest bird in the world.