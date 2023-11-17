Thieves shove Michael Kors employee after stealing luxury purses and jackets

Surveillance footage captures a thief shoving a Michael Kors employee after she and an accomplice stole scores of luxury bags and jackets on Sunday, 12 November in Nashville.

The footage captures two suspects - a man wearing a blue denim jacket with the New York Yankees logo in several areas, a white beanie hat, blue jeans, and a surgical mask, and a woman wearing a black Victoria’s Secret top.

Police said the pair were in the crowded store for five minutes before grabbing multiple items.

“An employee attempted to prevent them from exiting, but they pushed by her and fled into the parking lot,” Metro Nashville Police said.