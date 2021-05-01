Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boards plane in Iran as she returns to UK after six years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has boarded a plane in Iran as she returns to the UK after spending six years detained in the country.

The British-Iranian national had been held since 2016 accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, claims she has always denied.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be reunited with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and her seven-year-old daughter when she arrives back in the UK.

Liz Truss announced on Wednesday that the government have also settled a debt of almost £400m owed to Iran from the 1970s.

