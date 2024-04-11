Mysterious fireball spotted in skies in New Jersey after eclipse

A “fireball” lit up skies in New Jersey days after the total solar eclipse and the earthquake.

Residents reported the bright light in the night sky on Wednesday (10 April) to the American Meteor Society.

One woman wrote on the non-profit scientific organisation’s website that she was washing her hands in the kitchen when she saw a bright green flash falling from the sky.

“There wasn’t any long trails or anything, but it did fall and disappear,” she said.

The fireball sightings came days before the Lyrid meteor shower due on 22 April.