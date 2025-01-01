Watch: Times Square ball drops as New York welcomes 2025

The Times Square ball, which sits atop the number one Times Square building, has dropped to mark New York’s start to the new year.

Crowds can be seen celebrating despite the event being the wettest in recent years.

This year’s ceremony featured live music from Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Mark Ambor, and Rita Ora.

Country singer Mickey Guyton performed the traditional rendition of John Lennon’s "Imagine" just before the ball dropped.

The ball drop is a prominent part of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration, dating back to 1907.