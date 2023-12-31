New Years: New Zealand’s Auckland first major city to ring in 2024

Auckland became the first major city to ring in 2024, with a crowd experiencing a dazzling fireworks display above New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower.

The rain that had showered Auckland throughout Sunday had cleared by midnight, leaving a crowd of thousands in the city to take in the fireworks and light show.

The countdown began on a digital display on the Sky Tower, which measures 1000 ft, before fireworks erupted from the iconic landmark once it hit zero.

Plenty of Kiwis had turned out into the city to celebrate the new year despite the weather looking dismal for much of Sunday.