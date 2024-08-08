Voice echos from drones warning New Yorkers of storm in dystopian scenes

Gone is the bullhorn. Instead, New York City emergency management officials have turned high-tech, using drones to warn residents about potential threatening weather.

With a buzzing sound in the background, a drone equipped with a loudspeaker flies over homes warning people who live in basement or ground-floor apartments about impending heavy rains.

“Be prepared to leave your location... if flooding occurs, do not hesitate,” said the voice from the sky, in rather dystopian footage released on Tuesday by the city’s emergency management agency.

About five teams with multiple drones each were deployed to specific neighbourhoods prone to flooding.