Bystander apprehends armed suspect fleeing police in Manhattan

Dramatic footage shows the moment a civilian caught an armed suspect who was on the run from police in New York City.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams issued a statement describing how the suspect was arrested after brandishing a loaded semiautomatic rifle and a loaded revolver in broad daylight after a dispute in a bodega.

Video shows Fleming on the run from police when a bystander catches him, pushes him into a fence and holds him until officers arrive.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.