New York City mayor Eric Adams unveils new subway-patrolling security robot

New York City mayor Eric Adams posed with a new security robot as he helped launch the NYPD’s new pilot programme that will see a bot patrol the subway.

The android, which is called the Knightscope K5 security robot, will have a two-month trial period in the Times Square station, and will be accompanied by an officer at all times.

As he unveiled the new security measure, Mr Adams attempted to make a heart symbol with his hand, placing it on the robot.

“This is not a pushover,” he also said, before walking over to the robot and attempting to knock it over four times.