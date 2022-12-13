Jacinda Ardern caught on hot mic calling opposition party leader an ‘arrogant pr***’

Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic calling an opposition party leader an “arrogant pr***” in the New Zealand parliament.

During question time, the leader of the libertarian Act party, David Seymour, asked the prime minister if she could “give an example of her making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it."

At the end of her response, Ms Ardern was heard to say "such an arrogant pr***" as she sat down next to her deputy, Grant Robertson.

Ms Ardern’s office said she has apologised to Mr Seymour for the comment.

