Watch: Moment shocked news anchor is diagnosed with skin cancer live on-air

This is the moment a Fox News presenter was told he has skin cancer live on air.

Mike Jerrick, co-host of Good Day Philadelphia, was presenting a segment on skin cancer signs and prevention with a dermatologist when he was given the surprising news on Wednesday (4 June).

Dr. Joanna Walker pointed to a mole on Jerrick’s arm and said it has “all the features of the most common type of skin cancer”.

“What?”, he exclaimed, asking if it needed to be burned or cut off.

Dr Walker reassured him that it was “very treatable” but that he needs to make an appointment to have it looked at right away.