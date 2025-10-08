Nigel Farage has hit out football pundit Gary Neville, claiming he is “detached from reality” following a video the former Manchester United star posted, claiming the UK is divided.

Neville revealed he had removed a Union Jack flag from one of his development sites in Manchester because it was being “used in a negative fashion”.

In his video, posted on 3 October, the day after the Manchester synagogue terror attack, Neville hit out at what he described as “angry, middle-aged white men” dividing the UK as he urged the country to reunite.

The Reform UK leader has now posted his own video in response to Neville.