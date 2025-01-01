Nigel Farage says Britain ‘appallingly led’ in New Year swipe

Nigel Farage claimed the UK has been “appallingly led” for years as he took a swipe at the Conservatives and Labour party in his New Year address.

In a video message recorded at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, the Reform MP criticised both the Labour and Conservative parties.

He called Brexit a “squandered” opportunity and stated the country was in economic decline.

Farage also made reference to tens of thousands of people joining Reform UK over Christmas.

This alludes to his spat with conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who accused Farrage of “fakery” over Reform’s membership numbers.