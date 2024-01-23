Pro-Trump heckler asks Nikki Haley to marry him at New Hampshire rally

A pro-Trump heckler interrupted Nikki Haley at a New Hampshire rally on Monday, 22 January, by asking her to marry him.

The former UN ambassador, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, was speaking in Salem ahead of the state’s primary when she was faced with an impromptu proposal.

Ms Haley, who is married, appeared to be unimpressed as the heckler told her he’d be voting for her rival.

“Oh, get out of here,” Ms Haley replied as the crowd jeered at the heckler.