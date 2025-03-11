Listen to the Coastguard’s emergency call after an oil tanker and cargo ship collided in the North Sea off the East Yorkshire coast.

The crash, which occurred just before 9.50am on Monday (10 March) involved the US-registered Stena Immaculate, transporting fuel for the US military, and the Portuguese-flagged Solong. HM Coastguard confirmed that 36 people were rescued, with one taken to hospital.

The search for a missing crew member from the cargo ship was called off yesterday evening.

In audio shared on social media, the Coastguard can be heard warning Solong “has collided” with Stena Immaculate.

“Both vessels are abandoning,” the operator warns.