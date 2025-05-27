Watch: Beatboxing Brazilian nun goes viral after TV appearance

A nun in Brazil has become an unlikely viral star after performing a beatboxing routine during an appearance on a Catholic TV channel.

Sisters Marisa and Marizele had been invited on TV Pai Eterno to discuss their vocation when they launched into a song.

Shocking the audience, Sister Marizele began beatboxing mid performance, with Sister Marisa and one of the hosts dancing alongside her.

The clip has since been shared thousands of times, with social media users drawing comparisons to the performing nuns and the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie Sister Act.