Man armed with loaded gun falls asleep on stairs at Brooklyn train station

A man was arrested after falling asleep at a train station in Brooklyn, New York City, with an “illegally possessed and loaded firearm”.

The 45-year-old, who is “well known to the NYPD” was spotted on the steps leading up to the platform at the Myrtle Avenue subway station.

“It doesn’t get much easier than this,” the police force wrote, sharing footage of the arrest on social media.

“While conducting a station inspection, NYPD Transit officers observed a male sleeping on the staircase with a firearm in clear view. Officers wasted no time recovering the gun and let him continue his nap in the holding cells.”