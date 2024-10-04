Ocean Rebellion campaigners have been spotted outside the International Maritime Organisation in London highlighting what happens to marine life as a result of fossil fuels.

One protester wore a fishbowl on her head filled with black liquid as though she was drowning, as another protester gripped a petrol pump with flames coming out of the end.

Today marks the last day of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meetings (4 October), which are being held in the building.

The group wrote on social media: "Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is not a "green" solution. Methane leaks from LNG ships are 80x more damaging than CO2. The IMO must wake up to this reality before it’s too late."