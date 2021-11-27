Two cases of Omicron variant of Covid detected in UK, Sajid Javid announces

Two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the UK , Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Saturday (27 November).

Javid said the two cases were in Chelmsford, Essex, and in Nottingham and could be “linked” together, which is a positive sign for tracing the virus.

The health secretary also announced that four more countries would be added to the UK’s travel red list in response to the threat of the new variant.