Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison after nearly a decade behind bars for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The former Paralympic champion shot his partner in 2013, and was jailed in 2016 for 13 years for her murder.

The double-amputee will be released from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on 5 January 2024. He will live under strict conditions at a family home, remaining under supervision until the end of his sentence and must undertake anger management therapy.

Pistorius, now 37, is expected to initially reside at his uncle’s mansion in the upscale Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof, where he lived during his murder trial.