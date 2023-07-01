Rioters attack Strasbourg Apple store over Paris police shooting

Rioters attacked an Apple store in Strasbourg, France, on Friday (June 30) after a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent was shot by a police officer on Tuesday in the Nanterre suburb of Paris.

Video from La Presse Libre shows people throwing stones and breaking into the shop.

It comes as unrest has flared nationwide for four consecutive nights after the death of the teenager, who has been named as Nahel Merzouk, which was caught on video.

The officer responsible - identified as Florian M., 38 - is on remand after being charged with murder.