Female Tory minister tells male MPs to ‘keep your hands in your pockets’

A female Conservative MP has told her male colleagues to “keep your hands in your pockets” regarding inappropriate and sexist behaviour in parliament.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, international trade secretary, added that disrespectful behaviour is “never okay anywhere”.

“Fundamentally, if you’re a bloke, keep your hands in your pockets,” Ms Trevelyan said.

“I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language and wandering hands... that kind of behaviour and disrespect for women... it’s never okay anywhere and it’s not okay in Westminster either.”

