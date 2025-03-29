Partial solar eclipse to become visible over UK and US this weekend

UK residents will be able to witness the first partial solar eclipse of 2025 this weekend, in an astronomical event which will also pass over parts of the US, Europe and Africa.

Around a third of the Sun will be covered in the UK, with a 40 per cent coverage in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the Moon covering more than 90 per cent of the Sun in North America.

The Royal Astronomical Society has said the eclipse is "still really dangerous to look at", and that it must not be viewed with the naked eye.