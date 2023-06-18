Michael Gove issues grovelling live TV apology over newly-emerged Partygate footage

Michael Gove has apologised in response to new footage showing Tory staff joking at their lockdown Christmas party that they were 'bending the rules'.

At least 24 people are thought to have been at the party at the Conservative Party HQ at the end of 2020.

"It's terrible...the fact this party went ahead is indefensible", he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge, adding those who were involved had been 'disciplined'.

The attendees were allegedly the staffers responsible for assisting with Shaun Bailey's mayoral campaign.

"I just want to apologise to everyone really", he added.