Audio obtained by CNN reveals the moment a passenger, who did not know how to fly a plane, took control of an aircraft when its pilot became unresponsive in Florida.

An air traffic controller from Palm Beach International Airport talked the passenger through the landing.

"I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane," the passenger told air traffic control.

It is not confirmed how many passengers were on board. The plane landed safely at the airport, according to WPBF.

